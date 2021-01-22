ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's two-time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim clinched the gold medal in Slalom category on the first day of 28th National Ski Championship at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar. He was in supreme form in both runs of the category leaving behind his rivals with huge margin, said a PAF press release issued here.

The silver and bronze medals were won by Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, respectively.

Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the 4th Snowboarding Cup was convincingly won by Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association as all medals in the event were clinched by athletes of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association. Ahmad Waqeel's remarkable performance earned him the gold medal while Hussain Kahlid and Muhammad Rehman won the Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.