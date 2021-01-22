UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karim Bags Gold In Slalom Category Of National Ski C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Karim bags gold in slalom category of National Ski C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's two-time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim clinched the gold medal in Slalom category on the first day of 28th National Ski Championship at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar. He was in supreme form in both runs of the category leaving behind his rivals with huge margin, said a PAF press release issued here.

The silver and bronze medals were won by Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, respectively.

Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the 4th Snowboarding Cup was convincingly won by Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association as all medals in the event were clinched by athletes of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association. Ahmad Waqeel's remarkable performance earned him the gold medal while Hussain Kahlid and Muhammad Rehman won the Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Army Punjab Swat Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Alpine HEC Gold Silver Bronze Event All

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

8 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

8 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

11 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

12 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

41 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.