Karolina Pliskova to face Ashleigh Barty in Wimbledon final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will play Australia's Ashleigh Barty in Saturday's Wimbledon final after both players reached the championship match for the first time on Thursday.

Pliskova had never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but showed great resilience in coming from behind to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

It was a rare feat by Pliskova as in the previous 33 semi-finals only two players had reached the final after losing the first set.

For the 29-year-old eighth seed it is her second Grand Slam final -- she lost the 2016 US Open -- and she is the first Czech finalist since Petra Kvitova won her second title in 2014.