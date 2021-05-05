UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karunaratne Closes In On Top 10, Hassan, Fawad Achieve Career Best In Test Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:23 PM

Karunaratne closes in on top 10, Hassan, Fawad achieve career best in Test Rankings

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has closed in on a top-10 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after a successful second Test against Bangladesh in Kandy which his side won by 209 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has closed in on a top-10 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after a successful second Test against Bangladesh in Kandy which his side won by 209 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

Spinner Jayawickrama enters rankings in 48th position after dream debut; Harare heroes Hasan and Fawad achieve career-best positions in ICC's Wednesday's weekly update.

The opening batsman struck 118 and 66, moving up four slots to 11th position in the list led by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Karunaratne's career-best ranking is sixth, attained in August 2019. He is the top-ranked Test batsman from Sri Lanka with Angelo Mathews next in the list in 24th position.

Niroshan Dickwella (up four places to 31st), Oshada Fernando (up 10 places to 58th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (up 13 places to 60th) are the other Sri Lanka batsmen to advance while left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama's player of the match haul of 11 for 178, the best figures by a Sri Lankan on Test debut, sees him enter the rankings in 48th position.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal's knocks of 92 and 24 have helped him gain three places to reach 27th position while Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mominul Haque have inched up a slot each to reach 21st and 30th positions, respectively, in the latest men's weekly update that includes the first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali's haul of nine for 89 in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare not only won him the player of the match award for starring in the innings victory but also enabled him to gain 15 slots and reach a career-best 20th position among bowlers.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (up two places to 31st) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (up 12 places to 54th) have also advanced in the list for bowlers while left-handed batsman Fawad Alam continues his fine run, moving up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140, his fourth century in 10 Test matches. Abid Ali is up six places to 78th position.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained two slots to reach 97th position while fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has progressed 26 slots to reach 55th position with figures of four for 73.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Fine Kandy Harare Zimbabwe Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Tamim Iqbal Fawad Alam Hasan Ali Abid Ali August 2019 National University Afridi From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

31 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

33 seconds ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

35 seconds ago

UAE Armed Forces presented honourable image of UAE ..

12 minutes ago

Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to acceler ..

12 minutes ago

China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.