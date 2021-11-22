UrduPoint.com

Karunaratne Falls For 147 As Sri Lanka Reach 341-6 At Lunch

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:58 PM

Karunaratne falls for 147 as Sri Lanka reach 341-6 at lunch

Dimuth Karunaratne's classy innings was finally ended for 147 but Sri Lanka remained in control to reach 341-6 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Galle on Monday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Dimuth Karunaratne's classy innings was finally ended for 147 but Sri Lanka remained in control to reach 341-6 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Galle on Monday.

At lunch, Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 33 with Suranga Lakmal on six.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who resumed on 56, could only add five more on the second morning before being out hit wicket off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel in the seventh over.

It came during a probing Gabriel spell as, having played a defensive shot to the fast bowler, de Silva realised that the ball was heading towards the wicket.

In attempting to Swat it away his first effort missed the ball and stumps, before a second swipe saw him knock the bails off.

He was also the last Sri Lankan batsman to be out hit wicket -- off Mitchell Starc against Australia in the Canberra Test two years ago.

De Silva made 61 from 95 deliveries with five boundaries in a fifth-wicket partnership with Karunaratne worth 111 runs.

Roston Chase has been the best bowler for the West Indies so far, and his off-spin was rewarded with a third wicket when he had Karunaratne smartly stumped by Joshua da Silva for 147 with 15 boundaries having faced 300 balls.

Jomel Warrican gave West Indies a third wicket in the session when Ramesh Mendis was caught behind by da Silva for 13.

Shai Hope will replace Jeremy Solozano as a concussion substitute, the West Indies said in a statement Monday.

Solozano, who was making his Test debut, was taken to hospital on the first morning when a full-blooded pull shot from Karunaratne smashed into his helmet grille.

Solozano spent the night under observation but scans revealed no serious injuries other than concussion and he was expected to be discharged and return to the team hotel later on Monday.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka Swat Hotel Canberra Shannon Galle Mitchell National University From Best

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Av ..

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Avenfield

15 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

44 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

41 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

41 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

41 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.