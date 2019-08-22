UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karunaratne Helps Sri Lanka To 85-2 On Rain-hit First Day

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Karunaratne helps Sri Lanka to 85-2 on rain-hit first day

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday.

Only 36.3 overs were possible after rain washed out the first session and bad light ended play for the day with Karunaratne unbeaten on 49.

Karunaratne, fresh from a match-winning century in the first Test in Galle last week last week, hit six boundaries during his 100-ball stay in overcast conditions.

The left-hander batted with positive intent despite losing opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis either side of tea.

Related Topics

Century Sri Lanka Galle Colombo Kusal Mendis From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

2 minutes ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

2 minutes ago

Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense sys ..

2 minutes ago

SC summons Secretary Board of Revenue in forest la ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.