Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Lilian Kasait on Thursday ended Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri's two-year winning streak, making a last-gasp dash to claim the women's 5000m title at the start of the Kenya's Olympic trials.

Kasait, a 2017 World Cross-Country bronze medallist, shrugged off Obiri's charge on the final lap to take victory in a fast race that saw eight athletes attain the Olympic qualifying time at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

Injuries have beset Obiri, a two-time world champion, who has raced the half marathon, 3000m and 5000m since winning gold in Doha, September 2019.

But the 26-year-old soldier took the defeat in her stride, saying she hoped to be fully fit for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.