Kasatkina, Kudermetova To Share 'good Memory' In French Open Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Daria Kasatkina on Monday said that she is looking forward to sharing another "good memory" with Veronika Kudermetova when the Russian duo face each other in the French Open quarter-finals.

Kasatkina, seeded 20th, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from Italian Camila Giorgi to win their last-16 tie 6-2, 6-2.

She will face compatriot Kudermetova in the last eight on Wednesday.

Kasatkina and Kudermetova, who are both 25, played against each other from a young age and were part of the Russian squad who won last year's Billie Jean King Cup.

"(We played) many times in juniors. We played so many times," said Kasatkina.

"We were on one team winning Billie Jean King Cup last year, so we have many good memories to share together.

"Even before we played many European championships together because we're the same age, so we have a lot of memories to share.

"We will have one more, playing quarters at Roland Garros, I think it's a very nice moment." The draw guarantees at least one Russian semi-finalist in Paris.

That heightens the prospect of the newly-crowned French Open champion not being able to play at Wimbledon, where Russian and Belarusian players have been banned over Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Kasatkina broke into the world's top 10 four years ago after reaching the last eight at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon before a slump in form.

But she reached four finals last season to climb back up the rankings and is now one win away from a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Kasatkina made just 10 unforced errors to Giorgi's 37 in a dominant display on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

