UrduPoint.com

Kashif Farhan Appointed As Deputy Director Development

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kashif Farhan appointed as Deputy Director Development

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Malakand Division Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan Friday has been appointed Deputy Director Development in his own pay scale, said a notification issued by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kashif Farhan, a former hockey player who represented KP Electric and Pakistan Customs in 2017 took charge of District Sports Officer Malakand through the Public Service Commission followed by Regional Sports Officer Mardan as Assistant Director Establishment KP and District Sports Officer Swat and later Regional Sports Officer Malakand Division.

He performed well as an RSO in Swat and topped the PMRU ranks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Mardan Malakand 2017

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

36 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

46 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

54 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

60 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.