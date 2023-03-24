Kashif Farhan appointed as Deputy Director Development

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Malakand Division Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan Friday has been appointed Deputy Director Development in his own pay scale, said a notification issued by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kashif Farhan, a former hockey player who represented KP Electric and Pakistan Customs in 2017 took charge of District Sports Officer Malakand through the Public Service Commission followed by Regional Sports Officer Mardan as Assistant Director Establishment KP and District Sports Officer Swat and later Regional Sports Officer Malakand Division.

He performed well as an RSO in Swat and topped the PMRU ranks.