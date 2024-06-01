Kashif Farhan Honor With Best Regional Sports Officer Award
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan was awarded the Best Regional Sports Officer award based on his outstanding performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Regional Games wherein Peshawar clinched the overall trophy.
He received his award in a closing ceremony of the U-23 Games held at the Peshawar Sports Complex in which Chief Minister's Advisor on Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan was the chief guest.
Secretary Sports Matiullah and DG Sports Abdul Nasir were also present on the occasion.
Kashif Farhan, who has been primarily a hockey player and represented Pakistan Customs and Karachi Electric Supply Corporation at the domestic level.
He won the gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second Inter-Provincial Games held in 2008. Kashif Farhan has previously served as Regional Sports Officer Mardan and Regional Sports Officer Malakand and a hard work officer setting up a mechanism in the promotion of Sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Kashif Farhan thanked all the coaches of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Directorate of Sports, Sports Associations, media representatives and all the district sports officers of Peshawar region.
He also appreciated the players for their good efforts and after a long gap, Peshawar region won the first position once again.
