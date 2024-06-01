Open Menu

Kashif Farhan Honor With Best Regional Sports Officer Award

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Kashif Farhan honor with Best Regional Sports Officer Award

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan was awarded the Best Regional Sports Officer award based on his outstanding performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Regional Games wherein Peshawar clinched the overall trophy.

He received his award in a closing ceremony of the U-23 Games held at the Peshawar Sports Complex in which Chief Minister's Advisor on Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan was the chief guest.

Secretary Sports Matiullah and DG Sports Abdul Nasir were also present on the occasion.

Kashif Farhan, who has been primarily a hockey player and represented Pakistan Customs and Karachi Electric Supply Corporation at the domestic level.

He won the gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second Inter-Provincial Games held in 2008. Kashif Farhan has previously served as Regional Sports Officer Mardan and Regional Sports Officer Malakand and a hard work officer setting up a mechanism in the promotion of Sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kashif Farhan thanked all the coaches of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Directorate of Sports, Sports Associations, media representatives and all the district sports officers of Peshawar region.

He also appreciated the players for their good efforts and after a long gap, Peshawar region won the first position once again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan Nasir Malakand Gold Media All Best KE

Recent Stories

vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamaba ..

Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

4 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

5 hours ago
Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

8 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

17 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports