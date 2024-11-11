Kashif, Khurram Shine Against Sri Lanka A
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pacers Kashif Ali and Khurram Shahzad shared nine wickets among them as Pakistan Shaheens bowled out Sri Lanka ‘A’ for 115 on opening day of the first four-dayer at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday.
At the close of play Pakistan Shaheens trailed by 49 runs as they had posted 66-2 on the board in 24 overs.
Only 57.1 overs of play was possible on day one as the stumps were drawn early due to bad light.
Earlier, after the hosts put visiting team to bat first, Kashif ran through the Sri Lanka ‘A’ batting line-up with figures of 5-31 in 12 overs while he was assisted by Test fast bowler Khurram who dismissed four batters for 32 runs in 10.1 overs.
After Sri Lanka ‘A’ were reduced to 14-4, skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara (28, 40b, 1x4) and top-scorer Sonal Dinusha (30, 66b, 2x4s) stitched a 51-run fifth-wicket stand before Hussain Talat struck to remove the former.
At lunch break, Sri Lanka ‘A’ were 90-6 before losing their next four wickets for 25 runs.
In turn, Pakistan Shaheens lost their skipper, Mohammad Huraira, in the seventh over to Test fast bowler Vishwa Fernando. Opening batter, Abdul Faseeh (26, 60b, 2x4s) fell to Wanuja Sahan in the 20th over after putting on a 34-run second-wicket stand with fellow southpaw Ali Zaryab.
Ali (18 not out, 49b, 2x4s) and Mohammad Suleman (11 not out, 18b, 2x4s) will be on the crease for Pakistan Shaheens when they resume their first innings on day two which is set to begin at 9.15 am.
Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens trail by 49 runs. Sri Lanka ‘A’ 115 all out, 33.1 overs (Sonal Dinusha 30, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 28; Kashif Ali 5-31, Khurram Shahzad 4-32).
Pakistan Shaheens 66-2, 24 overs (Abdul Faseeh 26, Ali Zaryab 18 not out, Mohammad Suleman 11 not out; Wanuja Sahan 1-8, Vishwa Fernando 1-14).
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan baseball team win United Arab Classic Baseball title22 minutes ago
-
Rashid Latif praises Pakistan's Cricket team1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to participate Special Olympics World Winter Games1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Scrabble team denied visas2 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures runner-up position at Sri Lanka Amateur C'ship21 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years1 day ago
-
Adventure enthusiasts exhibit talent at Ascend Athletics' rock climbing event2 days ago
-
Pak Shaheens, SL A teams gear up for series2 days ago
-
Pakistan U19 team reach Dubai for Tri-Nation Series, Asia Cup2 days ago
-
World Snooker Champion Asif to head back home on Sunday2 days ago
-
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow2 days ago