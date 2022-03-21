Kashif wins Mr. Swat Bodybuilding title

Muhammad Kashif clinched the Mr. Swat title in the Regional Bodybuilding Contests part of the Miandam Sports and Culture Festival held at Miandam top for the first here on Monday.

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 )::

Mr. Swat Bodybuilding Competition under the auspices of District Administration and Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan with Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan was the chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes.

Muhammad Kashif won the title of Mr. Swat and Asghar won the title of Junior Mr. Swat. He was accompanied by District Youth Officer Farhad Ali, officials of Swat Bodybuilding Association and other important personalities.

Regional Bodybuilding competitions were organized in Swat under the auspices of the Regional Sports Office and District Administration. More than 100 bodybuilders participated, in which Kashif won the title of Mr. Swat, Asghar won the title of Junior Mr. Swat and Akram Khan won the title of Mr. Malakand and Asghar won the title of Junior Mr. Malakand.

At the end, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes and appreciated the bodybuilding association for holding the event and involved players from across the province and whole of Malakand Division.