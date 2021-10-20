Kashmir clinch PAF T20 Cricket CT title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmir clinched the PAF T20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2021 title here at the PAF Cricket Ground E-9.

Kashmir downed Islamabad by 11 runs in the final. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kashmir scored 220 for the loss of four wickets.

Nisar was the top scorer with 108 runs. In reply, Islamabad was unable to achieve the target and scored 209 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of three wickets. Ayub Khan scored 88 runs while Nisar Ali was declared Man of the Match of the final.

Air Commodore Mutahir Ul islam SI (M) Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed trophies and prizes among the players.

Idreess from Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the best player in B1 Category while Anees Javed from Islamabad was best player in B2 Category and Muhammad Akram from Gujranwala was best player in B3 Category. Atiq ur Rehman from Gujranwala was declared best wicket-keeper of the tournament.