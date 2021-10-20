UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Clinch PAF T20 Cricket CT Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kashmir clinch PAF T20 Cricket CT title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmir clinched the PAF T20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2021 title here at the PAF Cricket Ground E-9.

Kashmir downed Islamabad by 11 runs in the final. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kashmir scored 220 for the loss of four wickets.

Nisar was the top scorer with 108 runs. In reply, Islamabad was unable to achieve the target and scored 209 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of three wickets. Ayub Khan scored 88 runs while Nisar Ali was declared Man of the Match of the final.

Air Commodore Mutahir Ul islam SI (M) Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed trophies and prizes among the players.

Idreess from Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the best player in B1 Category while Anees Javed from Islamabad was best player in B2 Category and Muhammad Akram from Gujranwala was best player in B3 Category. Atiq ur Rehman from Gujranwala was declared best wicket-keeper of the tournament.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad T20 Man Gujranwala Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Best Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Reco ..

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Recognized as Legitimate Afghan Au ..

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - ..

Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - Deputy Prime Minister

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.