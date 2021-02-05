Kashmir Day Archery competitions held in orphanage center Zamong Kur

The archery training competition organized in connection with the Kashmir Day besides ensuring healthy activities to the orphans at Zamong Corps Peshawar on the special directives of the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The archery training competition organized in connection with the Kashmir Day besides ensuring healthy activities to the orphans at Zamong Corps Peshawar on the special directives of the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

Besides archery competitions, the martial arts competitions were also organized in which the children showed excellent performances. MPA Rabia Basri presented medals and distributed trophies to the children who took prominent positions.

Director Zumong Kur Sohail Ahmed Malik, Principal Farah, Sports Director Khadija Anwar, Secretary District Archery Association accompanied her and qualified Level 2 Coach Sarfraz Khan, athletes, sports teacher Allah Gul Afridi, other teaching staff were also present.

About 50 children participated in a three-day training camp organized by the District Archery Association at Zamong Kur, an orphanage in Peshawar.

On the last day, competitions were held among the participants in the camp, in which Eid Mohammad won first, Hassan second and Dawood third, while the children competed in martial arts.

In the end, PTI MPA Rabia Basri presented medals and trophies to the children who took prominent positions and distributed sports equipment among the children.

Addressing the function, Rabia Basri termed archery as an excellent sport. The popularity of archery has increased with every passing day in Pakistan. In this play, both men and women did archery in a very bold manners, he said. Director Zamong Kur Sohail Ahmed Malik and Archery Secretary and Coach Sarfraz also addressed the function.