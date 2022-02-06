Kashmir Day Athletics, badminton held

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Athletics and badminton competitions were organized on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day under the auspices of Directorate sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which boys and girls from all over Peshawar participated.

In the closing ceremony, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah distributed prizes among the players. International Badminton Coach Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah and other personalities were present on the occasion during the prize distribution ceremony.

In javelin throw, Shehzad came first, Shayan second and Shehab third, in 100m Osama came first, Bilal second and Salman third, in 400m Fayyaz got first position, followed by Salman and Noor Hussain. Adnan took first position in javelin throw, Haseeb Khan and Haris took second and third position.

In the boys badminton event, Mohsin defeated Hisham in the final by 3-1, the score was 19-21, 21-18 and 23-21 while Noor Saleem defeated Iqra Ishaq in the girls event by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-17.

