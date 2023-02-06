UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day Badminton Competition, Qari Umar Won Gold Medal

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kashmir Day Badminton competition, Qari Umar won gold medal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Day Badminton competition held in the provincial capital Peshawar with Qari Umar won the gold medal in the final played here at Wadood Hall on Monday.

In the final match, the champion player Qari Umar defeated Haseeb 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-19. National Champion Aamir Raqibal give trophies to the players. Badminton coach Malik Faraz Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

A large number of players from district Peshawar participated in the badminton tournament organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmir. In the final match, there was a competition between Qari Umar and Haseeb Khan.

In the final match, Qari Umar defeated Haseeb 3-0 and won the champion trophy, the score between them was 21-19, 21-18, 21-19.

Addressing the ceremony, Amir Iqbal said that DG Sports Khalid Khan and Deputy Director Jafar Shah took a good decision by organizing sports competitions on this day. For the success of the coach Malik Faraz made the best arrangements and a good environment.

He said that Malik Faraz played an important role in the promotion of badminton in Peshawar but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whose hard work and efforts enabled him to find many talented players at the grassroots level.

