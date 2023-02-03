UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kashmir Day Cycle Race on Feb 5 in Peshawar: Nisar Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will hold a Kashmir Day Cycle Race on February 5 at 8.00 am in connection with Kashmir Day, which will cover 28 kilometers from Patang Chowk to Northern Bypass.

President of the Association, Nisar Ahmed, while talking to the media, said that like every year, a bicycle race is being organized on the occasion of Kashmir Day. He said that players from different divisions are participating in this race.

President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Azhar Ali Shah will inaugurate this race while former MPA Arbab Jehandad Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony and would distribute trophies and certificates among the position holder cyclists.

