UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Day Cycling On Feb 5

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:47 PM

Kashmir Day Cycling on Feb 5

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will organize a Kashmir Cycle Day event today (Friday) in connection with Kashmir Day, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed told APP here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will organize a Kashmir Cycle Day event today (Friday) in connection with Kashmir Day, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed told APP here on Thursday.

The Kashmir Day Cycle Race, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and in collaboration with the Directorate of sports, will be held on Friday (February 5), at 9:00 AM wherein a total of 60 cyclists would participate. He said all arrangements in this connection have been completed and officials of the Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police along with local traffic police officials would also be present.

The cyclists would also hold a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmiries, Nisar Ahmad said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Motorway Cycling Traffic February Rescue 1122 Event All Race

Recent Stories

Dist admin finalises arrangements for Kashmir Soli ..

4 minutes ago

Paragon City case: Court grants one-time exemption ..

4 minutes ago

DIGP for stringent security to ensure public safet ..

4 minutes ago

NOWPDP holds SCNIC Camp to issue Special CNICs to ..

4 minutes ago

Three-Quarters of Ukrainians Think Country Moving ..

4 minutes ago

Butina Asks US Immigration Authorities to Deport J ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.