Kashmir Day Cycling on Feb 5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will organize a Kashmir Cycle Day event today (Friday) in connection with Kashmir Day, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed told APP here on Thursday.

The Kashmir Day Cycle Race, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and in collaboration with the Directorate of sports, will be held on Friday (February 5), at 9:00 AM wherein a total of 60 cyclists would participate. He said all arrangements in this connection have been completed and officials of the Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police along with local traffic police officials would also be present.

The cyclists would also hold a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmiries, Nisar Ahmad said.