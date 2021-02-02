Kashmir Day Open Road Cycle Race on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Cycle Association (PCA) in collaboration sports board Punjab was holding the Kashmir Day Open Road Cycle Race to mark the Kashmir Day on Friday (February 5).

All prominent cyclists from all over the Punjab were featuring in the mega race which would start from Punjab Stadium at 10am towards Ferozepur Road and will turn from bypass Mustafabad and will end at Metro Bus Station Gaddafi Stadium, said a press release issued here.

The race would flag by Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti Director Sports Board Punjab and be the Chief Guest of the opening ceremony while Adnan Arshad Aulakh Director General Sports Board had been requested to be Chief Guest for closing ceremony and give away prizes to the winners of the Race.

While Col. Tahir Zaman, former International Cyclist and Ch. Khalid Mahmood, former National Champion will also be the guests of honor.

Muhammad Akram former International cyclist has been nominated as Chief Judge while Qaisar Saddique Bhatti has been named as the organizing secretary of the Race. Syed Nazakat Ali who was a former international cyclist and coach would be Director of the Race. It was an open cycle race and anyone can take part in it to celebrate the Kashmir Day.