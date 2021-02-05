UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Day Taekwondo Held In Dir Upper

Fri 05th February 2021

Kashmir Day Taekwondo held in Dir Upper

A grand Taekwondo demonstration was held where in more than 80 players, both male and female took part here at Dir Upper Sports Complex to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing unmatched atrocities at the hands of Indian forces

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khurshid Alam, DSO Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain, DSP, SHO Dir and President Lowari Adabi Tolana Badshah Uddin were present on the occasion held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity day at Dir Stadium.

International player Jami Ullah, who represented Pakistan in the South Asian Taekwondo Championship, and President Dir Upper Taikwando Association Naveed Khan and a large number of spectators were also present.

Kashmir Solidarity day was organised by District Sports Office Dir Upper with support of district administration Dir Upper to showcase the emerging talent that have in the district in Taekwondo.

The players exhibited their talent during the fights of different age groups besides individual and team Katta events.

