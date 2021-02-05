Kashmir IX stands victorious in an exhibition futsal match

Kashmir-IX thrashed Islamabad-IX by 1-0 in an exhibition Futsal Match that was held to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day

Two teams were fought well at the end of the first half. Asad Ahmed scored alone goal for Kashmir-IX. Islamabad players tried to level the scores but could not do so.

Senior Vice President, Pakistan Futsal Federation, Adnan Malik who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away prizes to the teams.

He said that Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan and Pakistani people stand side by side with the Kashmiris.

"The purpose of this match is to show solidarity with Kashmiri people and we are all with them. sports competitions were being held all over the country to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters," he said.