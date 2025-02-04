Kashmir Kabaddi Cup To Be Held On Wednesday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with local administration and sports Department would organize Kashmir Kabaddi Cup tournament in FDA City Sports Complex Sargodha Road on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.
FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that four renowned Kabaddi teams would participate in the tournament and the first match was scheduled to begin at 12:30 noon on February 05.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir would witness the final match as chief guest while FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry will attend it as guest of honor.
The event would be organized to promote sportsmanship and highlight solidarity with the people of Kashmir, spokesman added.
