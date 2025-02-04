Open Menu

Kashmir Kabaddi Cup To Be Held On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Kashmir Kabaddi Cup to be held on Wednesday

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with local administration and Sports Department would organize Kashmir Kabaddi Cup tournament in FDA City Sports Complex Sargodha Road on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with local administration and sports Department would organize Kashmir Kabaddi Cup tournament in FDA City Sports Complex Sargodha Road on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that four renowned Kabaddi teams would participate in the tournament and the first match was scheduled to begin at 12:30 noon on February 05.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir would witness the final match as chief guest while FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry will attend it as guest of honor.

The event would be organized to promote sportsmanship and highlight solidarity with the people of Kashmir, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situatio ..

Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, ar ..

Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight

10 minutes ago
 Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

30 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

20 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Nationa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..

15 minutes ago
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance ..

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kaka ..

Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..

15 minutes ago
 KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corri ..

KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

20 minutes ago
 FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace per ..

FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..

45 minutes ago
 Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to s ..

Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..

20 minutes ago
 Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awarene ..

Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports