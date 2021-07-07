UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Kings And Punjab Wins Matches On The Third Day Of National Under-23 Football Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Kashmir Kings and Punjab wins matches on the third day of National Under-23 Football Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Kashmir Kings and Punjab football teams Wednesday on the third day of the National Under-23 Football Championship won their matches organized by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad.

In the first match, Kashmir Kings has beaten KPK Falcons by 1-0 wherein the first half of the match ended without a goal, both teams attacked each other goalposts but neither team was able to score due to excellent defense.

In the 58th minute second half of the match, Kashmir King's forward Abrar scored a goal and gave his team the lead. KPK Falcons forwards tried their best to equalize but none of their efforts proved effective and Kashmir Kings won the match.

In the second football match of the National Under-23, Football Championship Punjab Warrior defeated Gilgit Baltistan Markhor by a 2:1 score after a nail-biting contest.

Basir Khan of Punjab scored a goal in the 9th minute and Osama Khan scored a goal in the 58th minute while Gilgit Baltistan's Asimullah scored a goal scored in the 51st minute of the match.

Today two more matches would be played where the first match would be played between Hazara stars and Balochistan Zor Awar while the second match would be played between Khyber Eagles and Shaan Punjab.

During all three days of the National Under-23 Football Championship, Kung football stadium remained full and many people were standing on the boundary walls of the stadium and rooftops to enjoy the matches.

The referee of the match was Adnan Aslam while the match commissioner was Shafaatullah Habib.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Lead All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

9 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

2 minutes ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to ..

2 minutes ago

Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Cr ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 6 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.