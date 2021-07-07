Kashmir Kings and Punjab wins matches on the third day of National Under-23 Football Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Kashmir Kings and Punjab football teams Wednesday on the third day of the National Under-23 Football Championship won their matches organized by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad.

In the first match, Kashmir Kings has beaten KPK Falcons by 1-0 wherein the first half of the match ended without a goal, both teams attacked each other goalposts but neither team was able to score due to excellent defense.

In the 58th minute second half of the match, Kashmir King's forward Abrar scored a goal and gave his team the lead. KPK Falcons forwards tried their best to equalize but none of their efforts proved effective and Kashmir Kings won the match.

In the second football match of the National Under-23, Football Championship Punjab Warrior defeated Gilgit Baltistan Markhor by a 2:1 score after a nail-biting contest.

Basir Khan of Punjab scored a goal in the 9th minute and Osama Khan scored a goal in the 58th minute while Gilgit Baltistan's Asimullah scored a goal scored in the 51st minute of the match.

Today two more matches would be played where the first match would be played between Hazara stars and Balochistan Zor Awar while the second match would be played between Khyber Eagles and Shaan Punjab.

During all three days of the National Under-23 Football Championship, Kung football stadium remained full and many people were standing on the boundary walls of the stadium and rooftops to enjoy the matches.

The referee of the match was Adnan Aslam while the match commissioner was Shafaatullah Habib.