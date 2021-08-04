Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

(@fidahassanain)

There are different categories of tickets; first category is available against Rs 750, the second against Rs 1500, third against Rs 2000 and the fourth is available against Rs 2500.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Good news for the cricket lovers as online sale of tickets for maiden Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has started today.

There are four different categories of tickets.

First category is available against Rs 750, the second against Rs 1500, the third against Rs 2000 and the fourth is available against Rs 2500. Six tickets could be purchased on one ID card.

The reports said that Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has been divided into eight enclosures.

KPL officials say that 25 % of spectators have allowed to enter Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and entry into the stadium without masks is prohibited while all mandatory SOPs will be implemented.

It may be mentioned here that KPL will start on August 6 while the final will be played on August 17. Six teams are participating in the competition.