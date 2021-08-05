Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for coverage

(@fidahassanain)

Drone cameras will be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage as the organizers have decided to make it modeled production.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2021) The organizers will use 22 high definition cameras and LED Flex technology for advertisement of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The league will start by tomorrow.

According to the sources, five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium were being prepared to host the KPL action.

LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. This technology was only used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, said the sources, pointing out that the league's production would be modeled after the Pakistan Super League production.

Being unhappy with KPL being held in Pakistan, the BCCI had issued a warning to other cricket boards last week for allowing their players to play in the KPL.

Many international players withdrew from KPL after the Indian threat. India openly violated the ICC rules and regulations and politicized the cricket by bringing its political agenda to it.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) slammed Indian move. BCCI had asked multiple ICC members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League. By doing so, BCCI breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC members as the KPL was approved by the PCB.

“PCB considers the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work,” it said.