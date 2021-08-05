UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers Will Use LED Flex Technology, HD Cameras For Coverage

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:41 PM

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for coverage

Drone cameras will be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage as the organizers have decided to make it modeled production.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2021) The organizers will use 22 high definition cameras and LED Flex technology for advertisement of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The league will start by tomorrow.

According to the sources, five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium were being prepared to host the KPL action.

LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. This technology was only used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, said the sources, pointing out that the league's production would be modeled after the Pakistan Super League production.

Being unhappy with KPL being held in Pakistan, the BCCI had issued a warning to other cricket boards last week for allowing their players to play in the KPL.

Many international players withdrew from KPL after the Indian threat. India openly violated the ICC rules and regulations and politicized the cricket by bringing its political agenda to it.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) slammed Indian move. BCCI had asked multiple ICC members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League. By doing so, BCCI breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC members as the KPL was approved by the PCB.

“PCB considers the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work,” it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket ICC Technology PCB Pakistan Super League Muzaffarabad From Premier League

Recent Stories

Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

22 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

24 seconds ago
 Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons ..

Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons

26 seconds ago
 EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln ..

EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln Over 10 Years - Research

27 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Report ..

Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Mem ..

Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Member Legal FBR

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.