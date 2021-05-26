UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Premier League's 6th Team 'Kotli Lions' Officially Launched

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:48 PM

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Wednesday officially announced the launch of it's sixth team Kotli Lions here at Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Wednesday officially announced the launch of it's sixth team Kotli Lions here at Karachi Press Club.

The announcement was made by KPL President M. Arif Malik and Ch. Shahzad Akhtar in a press conference, where owners of the Kotli Lions were also present.

KPL President Arif Malik said this will be the first league of the world in which sports and tourism will be promoted together.

He said that five teams have already been finalized and the sixth team of KPL is being officially launched today.

He further said that the broadcasters of the league will be announced in Islamabad.

Replying to a question on the postponement of KPL, he said that they have plans if coronavirus again creates hurdles in the scheduled programme of the league but he hoped that the situation will improve as the league is going to be held from August 4 to August 14 at Muzaffarbabad.

He said that KPL could also be shifted to Dubai if Covid-19 situation persisted.

KPL CEO Ch. Shahzad Akhtar said that the journey of KPL is moving towards its destination.

He said that KPL is a language, which will be spoken by every child around the world.

He said that Kashmir has talent.

Replying to a question on the postponement of the previous dates for the league, he said that the only reason behind the postponement of the league was coronavirus and there was no delay from their side.

KPL Vice President and Sultan of Swing Waseem Akram via video link said, 'I am sure that KPL will bring forward the talent of Kashmir.' Former Pakistan Team Captain Shahid Afridi via video link said that KPL will give a good message to the global about Muzaffarabad.

He said that the role of media to this effect was also important.

He also congratulated the owners of the Kotli Lions on the occasion.

MNA and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi through video link said that all stakeholders stand behind KPL. He said that it is a high-time to show that what is happening on the other side of the border and this side of the border. He said that the would will also own KPL.

