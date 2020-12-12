ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Professional cricket activities are set to get a major boost in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the launching ceremony of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was held here at a local hotel on Saturday.

The organizers of the league announced that six teams - five from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one of Kashmiri diaspora would chip in the inaugural edition, commencing from April 1, 2021.

The league to be played on T-20 format will see Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors clashing for the top honours.

The official logo titled, "Khelo Azadi Say" was also unveiled at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmiri people were sports' lovers and the league would offer a perfect platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent at a higher level.

"We will provide all possible assistance and cooperation for the successful conduct of the event," he said.

He lauded Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir for its efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause in the world and for KPL as well.

Accepting the request of Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi, the AJK President said he would supervise the KPL as its pattern-in-chief.

Shehryar Afridi on the occasion said that the Pakistan government and Kashmir Committee would fully support the successful holding of the event as this was linked with Kashmir. "I'm sure like PSL (Pakistan Super League), KPL will also be a great success," he said.

Former skipper Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi while expressing delight said he was extremely happy over the launch of the KPL. "I feel honoured to be its brand ambassador," he said.

Former bowling coach of Pakistan team Azhar Mahmood also spoke on the occasion. He expressed his commitment to work enthusiastically as head coach of KPL.