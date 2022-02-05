Kashmir Solidarity cricket match held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism CDA/MCI on Saturday organized an exhibition cricket match in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day between teams of two districts of Azad Kashmir at F-9 Cricket Ground.

Neelam Valley cricket team defeated Sadozi Palandari. Zeeshan Amin was declared man-of-the-match for his standout performance. Prizes and trophies were given away to the winning and runner-up teams.

A large number of spectators watched the match and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism CDA/MCI.

Director Sports Culture and Tourism CDA/MCI Amir Shehzad said that such matches would be held in future also. He said that this match was not just a match but an expression of solidarity with Kashmir. It is to convey the message to the international community that Kashmiris should be given their legitimate right to self-determination, he said.