Kashmir Solidarity Day Hockey match played at Bannu

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a match was played between Bacha Khan Hockey Club and Khalil Hockey Club organized by Bannu District sports Office at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion. District Sports Officer Bannu Azmat Ali Shah, Secretary District Hockey Association Bannu Naeem Bacha and Coach Barkat Ali were also present.

Bacha Khan Hockey Club defeated Khalil Hockey club by 4-3 in a thrilling match. Bacha Khan Club took the lead in the 13th minute and Falak Zaman scored the second goal in the 18th minute.

In the 33rd minute, Osama of Khalil Hockey Club scored a goal and reduced the margin to 2-1. In the third quarter, Falak Zaman of Bacha Khan Club scored the third goal to make it 3-1. In the 45th minute, Omar Jr. scored the fourth goal for Bacha Khan Club. In the last quarter, Osama of Khalil Club scored the second and third goals for the team in the 50th minute and Saqib in the 57th minute. Thus Bacha Khan Club won the match 4-3. At the end, Kashif Farhan gave away trophies and cash prizes. He also appreciated District Sports Officer Bannu for holding the hockey event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.