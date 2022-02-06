UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Hockey Match Played At Bannu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day Hockey match played at Bannu

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a match was played between Bacha Khan Hockey Club and Khalil Hockey Club organized by Bannu District sports Office at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion. District Sports Officer Bannu Azmat Ali Shah, Secretary District Hockey Association Bannu Naeem Bacha and Coach Barkat Ali were also present.

Bacha Khan Hockey Club defeated Khalil Hockey club by 4-3 in a thrilling match. Bacha Khan Club took the lead in the 13th minute and Falak Zaman scored the second goal in the 18th minute.

In the 33rd minute, Osama of Khalil Hockey Club scored a goal and reduced the margin to 2-1. In the third quarter, Falak Zaman of Bacha Khan Club scored the third goal to make it 3-1. In the 45th minute, Omar Jr. scored the fourth goal for Bacha Khan Club. In the last quarter, Osama of Khalil Club scored the second and third goals for the team in the 50th minute and Saqib in the 57th minute. Thus Bacha Khan Club won the match 4-3. At the end, Kashif Farhan gave away trophies and cash prizes. He also appreciated District Sports Officer Bannu for holding the hockey event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Related Topics

Hockey Bannu Sports Lead Sunday Event Coach

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>