Kashmir Solidarity Day KP Junior Squash Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day KP Junior Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship started at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Friday.

Executive Member Provincial Squash Association Sher Bahadur, President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, former World Champion Mohibullah Khan, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, coaches Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Alam Zeb Khan, Niamatullah and other important personalities were present.

In the opening day girls U19 competitions, Hira Aqeel defeated Balqis Gulab by 11/2 11/1, Sana Bahadur defeated Kainat Jalil by 11-01, 11-6 and 11-7, Hafsa Yusuf defeated Wajiha Altaf by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6, Zohra Abdullah defeated Hasina Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Hira Aqeel defeated Mehvish Ali by 11.5, 11-6 and 11-2, Sana Bahadur defeated Hafsa Yusuf by 11-4, 11-6 and 11-7, Umme Kulsoom defeated Minhas by 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6.

In the last quarter, Zohra Abdullah defeated Ayesha Alam by 11-3, 11-7 and 11-6 to qualify for the next round.

In the first round of U17 boys category, Hasher Kifayat defeated Moinuddin by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6, Fahad defeated Ikram by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9. Muhammad Haris Ahmad recorded victory agaisnt M Hussain by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-5, Shoaib Afzal defeated Habib Zeb by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-7.

Muhammad Hammad defeated Shams by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-9. Haris Ahmad defeated Afaq Khan by 3-0 in a thrilling match, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7, Muhammad Abbas defeated Shehzad by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-6 and Malik Azaan defeated Rahim Abbas by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-8 and qualified for the next round.

