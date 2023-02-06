UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day: SBP Organises Football, Hockey Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day: SBP organises football, hockey matches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, organised football and hockey matches here in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance.

The Kashmir Day football match was played between Punjab Yellow and Punjab Green boys' teams at Punjab Stadium, where Punjab Yellow boys' team edged out Punjab Green by a narrow margin of 2-1.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan was the chief guest. Director Sports Chand Perveen, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Tehsil Sports Officer Nasir Malik, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti, Section Officer Sports Department Punjab Mirza Nadeem and other officials were also present.

The participating players and officials were introduced to Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, who also distributed prizes among the top performers at the end of the match. The director admin also witnessed the exhibitory match and appreciated the game of young players.

Umair Hassan said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the entire Pakistani nation is standing with Kashmiris in their testing times.

"The purpose of these matches is to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We are quite confident that Kashmir will get freedom from India soon," he added.

The players and Sports Board Punjab officials also took out a rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. They also hoisted Kashmiri and national flags and chanted slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The Kashmir Day boys and girls hockey matches were played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White hockey teams here at National Hockey Stadium pitch-2. In the boys' exhibition hockey match, Pakistan Green defeated Pakistan White by 3-2 while the Pakistan Green girls team emerged triumphant by 4-3.

Director Sports Chand Perveen was the chief guest on this occasion. Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Khanzada, Tehsil Sports Officer Nasir Malik and Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti also witnessed the exciting hockey matches.

