'Kashmir Solidarity Day' weightlifting competition concluded

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the aegis of Sports Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir Day Sports Festival was organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The Kashmir Day weightlifting, badminton and volleyball competitions are being played at different venues with a large number of athletes participating.

In the 55 kg weight category, Aqib Khan and Adnan Afridi won the gold medal in 61 kg, Khurshid won first in 73 kg, Rahim Afridi in 96 kg, Farhan in 102 kg. Khan and Humayun won the gold medal in 115 kg weight.

On this occasion, volleyball coach Wasifullah, badminton coach Malik Faraz, Majid Shah Nawaz and former national weightlifting champion Aamir Iqbal were the guests, who awarded trophies to the players.

Weightlifting coach Aamir Iqbal said that on the instructions of DG Sports Khalid Khan and Deputy Director Jafar Shah, this year also organized sports competitions on the occasion of Kashmir Day, which is a good move. By holding games in accordance with the rules, players should be made aware of the sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiri brothers for the freedom of Kashmir.