Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament To Start From Sunday
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:49 PM
The two-day Kashmir Solidarity/Salman Dogar Memorial Kabaddi Tournament will commence at Chak No 208-RB here on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019
The tournament's organising secretary Tayyab Gilani said here on Saturday that teams of Gilani Kabaddi Club, Chak No 208-RB, Kashmir Kabaddi Club Blochi, Fouji Kabaddi Club Chak No 204-RB and Kabaddi Club Chak No 209-RB will participate in the tournament, which will be played on knockout basis.
He said cash prizes would be distributed among position-holder teams, while Kashmir Azadi medals would be conferred among those players who would perform excellently in the event.
Later, a chain of human hands would also be made to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he added.