Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament to start from Sunday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The two-day Kashmir Solidarity/Salman Dogar Memorial Kabaddi Tournament will commence at Chak No 208-RB here on Sunday , Sept 1, 2019

The tournament's organising secretary Tayyab Gilani said here on Saturday that teams of Gilani Kabaddi Club, Chak No 208-RB, Kashmir Kabaddi Club Blochi, Fouji Kabaddi Club Chak No 204-RB and Kabaddi Club Chak No 209-RB will participate in the tournament, which will be played on knockout basis.

He said cash prizes would be distributed among position-holder teams, while Kashmir Azadi medals would be conferred among those players who would perform excellently in the event.

Later, a chain of human hands would also be made to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he added.