UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament To Start From Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament to start from Sunday

The two-day Kashmir Solidarity/Salman Dogar Memorial Kabaddi Tournament will commence at Chak No 208-RB here on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The two-day Kashmir Solidarity/Salman Dogar Memorial Kabaddi Tournament will commence at Chak No 208-RB here on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019.

The tournament's organising secretary Tayyab Gilani said here on Saturday that teams of Gilani Kabaddi Club, Chak No 208-RB, Kashmir Kabaddi Club Blochi, Fouji Kabaddi Club Chak No 204-RB and Kabaddi Club Chak No 209-RB will participate in the tournament, which will be played on knockout basis.

He said cash prizes would be distributed among position-holder teams, while Kashmir Azadi medals would be conferred among those players who would perform excellently in the event.

Later, a chain of human hands would also be made to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he added.

Related Topics

India Kabaddi Sunday 2019 Event

Recent Stories

N. Korean Diplomat Says Pompeo's Comment on 'Rogue ..

2 minutes ago

DHQ hospital providing all facilities to patients: ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir resolution through dialogue better for Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Eight bodies of Kohistan accident recovered: Commi ..

2 minutes ago

132-kV grid station inaugurated in Bahawalnagar

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.