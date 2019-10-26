Kashmir Solidarity Kabbadi match to be played on Oct 27

Kashmir solidarity Kabbadi match will be played here at Madina town hockey stadium on October 27

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Kashmir solidarity Kabbadi match will be played here at Madina town hockey stadium on October 27.

Organizing Secretary Mohammad Tayyab Gillani told that the match will be played between Pak Watan Club and Punjab academy teams.

He further told that the match was being organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were fighting for their right of self-determination.