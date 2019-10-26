UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Kabbadi Match To Be Played On Oct 27

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Kabbadi match to be played on Oct 27

Kashmir solidarity Kabbadi match will be played here at Madina town hockey stadium on October 27

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Kashmir solidarity Kabbadi match will be played here at Madina town hockey stadium on October 27.

Organizing Secretary Mohammad Tayyab Gillani told that the match will be played between Pak Watan Club and Punjab academy teams.

He further told that the match was being organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were fighting for their right of self-determination.

Related Topics

Hockey Punjab October

Recent Stories

APHC calls for shutdown, march towards Lal Chowk S ..

2 minutes ago

Private sector engagements to enhance bilateral tr ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Police Chief, Officer Injured in Suicide Bomb Atta ..

2 minutes ago

16 held by Karachi police

9 minutes ago

Govt committed to take forward journey of developm ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.