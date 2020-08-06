UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Fighting For Freedom From India: SBP DG

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Kashmiris fighting for freedom from India: SBP DG

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Kashmiri people are creating history with their fight for freedom from India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Kashmiri people are creating history with their fight for freedom from India.

He said this while representing the SBP at the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally, organised by the Punjab government here.

Former Test cricketer Saeed Ajmal, International kabaddi player Shafiq Chishti, Director Admin SBP Javed Chohan and scores of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

The SBP DG said that Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris and India could not suppress their struggle for independence of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "With its cruel and aggressive measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and by removing the special status of the occupied valley, India had shown its hypocritical face to the world," Adnan pointed out.

He stated that Indian move was tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights.

Adnan said that India targeted Kashmiri brothers, sisters, children and elders. "Indian committed all kinds of brutalities, but the spirit of independence among Kashmiris could not be dampened. On August 5 last year, India deprived Kashmiris of their basic rights by removing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under an unconstitutional and illegal measure," he added.

Against the Indian move, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced observing Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir and the sports Board Punjab also fully participated in the campaign.

National players also participated in the rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers. Everyone in Pakistan is with Kashmiri people. With the spirit with which the Kashmiri people are fighting for independence, India shouldunderstand that it would not be able to maintain its hold on Kashmir for long and eventually Kashmir would be free andpart of Pakistan, he added.

