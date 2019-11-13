UrduPoint.com
Katy Perry Plans Record-breaking Show At Women's T20 Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women's T20 final

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :American popstar Katy Perry announced Wednesday she will be performing at the final of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne next March before an expected record crowd on International Women's Day.

"Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!" Perry said in an Instagram post using the Australian sporting chant.

"Let's break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women's Final. We'll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women's Day!" The International Cricket Council said Perry would perform both before and after the final in "what is anticipated to be the biggest women's cricket match of all time."It said it was an opportunity to set a new world attendance record at a women's sporting fixture.

The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

