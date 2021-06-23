Kaymer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over Covid concerns

Newly-appointed European Ryder Cup co-captain Martin Kaymer has pulled out of competing for a golf medal at the Tokyo Olympics, citing the "complicated circumstances" due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Newly-appointed European Ryder Cup co-captain Martin Kaymer has pulled out of competing for a golf medal at the Tokyo Olympics, citing the "complicated circumstances" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics, which start next month having been postponed from 2020, are set to be unlike any other with overseas fans banned, athletes kept away from the public and spectator numbers capped to a maximum of 10,000 at the numerous venues because of coronavirus.

"Everything is so difficult. There is no team spirit. It will just be like a really normal tournament this time," said Kaymer, who will play at the BMW International Open in Munich from Thursday.

The 36-year-old, who won the 2014 US Open title, said it was with a "heavy heart" that he had withdrawn from the Tokyo Games, adding he still entertained hopes of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday, Kaymer and Graeme McDowell were appointed vice-captains by European Ryder Cup skipper Padraig Harrington for September's contest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Kaymer secured the point that completed the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012 and also won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2010.

He finished joint 15th when golf was reintroduced for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, but thinks the Tokyo Olympics should not be taking place amid the pandemic.

"After the experience (of playing at the 2016 Olympics), it wouldn't be like it was then," he said.

"The main reason for the Olympics is gone this time, it's about the money.

"I don't think the Olympics have to take place. It's just being pushed through. There are too many restrictions."