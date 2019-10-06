UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Boxing Star Golovkin Beats Ukraine's Derevyanchenko, Regains Vacant IBF, IBO Titles

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Kazakh Boxing Star Golovkin Beats Ukraine's Derevyanchenko, Regains Vacant IBF, IBO Titles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin defeated Ukraine's Sergiy Derevyanchenko via unanimous decision, regaining vacant International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization middleweight world titles.

The fight was the main event of the boxing night at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

It was Golovkin's 40th professional win, with one draw and one defeat.

Golovkin, 37, is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation. He lost all his world titles after a defeat to Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by a controversial majority decision in September 2018. Alvarez is now scheduled to fight Russian knockout artist Sergey Kovalev for the World Boxing Organization light heavyweight world title on November 2.

