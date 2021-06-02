UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Lutsenko Closes On Postlberger After Astana 1-2

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:01 PM

Kazakh Lutsenko closes on Postlberger after Astana 1-2

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko led Spaniard Ion Izagirre in an Astana 1-2 in Wednesday's fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 16.4km time-trial between Firmigny and Roche-la-Moliere

RochelaMolire, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021)

Austrian Lukas Postlberger (Bora) kept hold of the race leader's yellow and blue jersey, but Lutsenko cut his lead to just one second.

Britain's Ineos rider Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, was leading halfway through the course, but slowed down in the second, more demanding half.

The Welshman eventually finished, like Postlberger, 23sec off Lutsenko's winning time.

Thursday's fifth stage is a 175.4km ride from Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier, featuring a steep climb 12km from the finish that will complicate affairs for the sprinters.

More Stories From Sports

