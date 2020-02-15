Kazakh youngster Rybakina reaches third final of 2020

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina fought back to beat Maria Sakkari in Saint Petersburg on Saturday and reach her third WTA final of the season from only four events, where she will face second seed Kiki Bertens

The 20-year-old Rybakina, who won the Hobart International in January after losing in the Shenzhen Open final, beat Greek sixth seed Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

World number eight Bertens battled past home hope Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 in the second semi-final.

The Netherlands' Bertens, who on Saturday was also drawn to face Kim Clijsters in the former world number one's comeback match in the Dubai first round next week, will be bidding for her 10th WTA title but first since last May.

Rybakina is projected to break into the world's top 20 next week from her current ranking of 25th.