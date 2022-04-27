Kazakhstan beat Pakistan in WTJ competition

Pakistan slumped to 0-3 defeat to Kazakhstan in their second outing of the World Junior Tennis (WTJ) Competition Boys 14 & Under Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Event 2022 at R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi India on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan slumped to 0-3 defeat to Kazakhstan in their second outing of the World Junior Tennis (WTJ) Competition Boys 14 & Under Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Event 2022 at R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi India on Wednesday.

In Boys Singles' first match Kazakhstan's Zhalgasbay Damir beat Pakistan's Hamza Roman 6-0,6-0 in a one-sided match; while in the second match, Nurlanuly Zangar defeated Ahtesham Humayun 6-1,6-3.

In Boys Doubles, the Kazak pair of Nurlanuly Zangar and Zhalgasbay Damir outwitted Pakistan's Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-3.