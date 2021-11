Kazakhstan wins COAS Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan has won the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo (G-1) Championship 2021, claiming six gold medals at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

Croatia finished second with two golds, while Oman and Egypt took one gold medal each in the international fixture. Hosts Pakistan clinched two gold medals in the championship. Haroon Khan and Hamza Omer Saeed grabbed gold in their respective categories.

Pakistan lifted seven silvers and a dozen bronze medals in the G-1 International Taekwondo Championship 2021.

Following are res Male Events: Under-68 Kg (Feather Weight) Gold: Glasnovic (Croatia) Silver: Zain Hikmatullah (Afghanistan) Bronze: Mohammad Othman (Jordon) Bronze: Eyad Barakat (Egypt) Under-54 Kg (Fin Weight) Gold: Omer Sharaky (Egypt) Silver: Tenzeel Hasanat (Pakistan) Bronze: Ahmed Jawad Zazai (Afghanistan) Bronze: Mohammad Atif Yaqoob (Afghanistan) Under-87 (middle Weight) Gold: Ali Al Hashmi (Oman) Silver: Mohammad Ashraf (Afghanistan) Bronze: Rahat Ullah (Pakistan) Bronze: Mohammad Iqbal (Pakistan) Under-58 (Fly Weight) Gold: Haroon Khan (Pakistan) Silver: Mahdi Eshanghi (Iran) Bronze: Shabib Salim Suwaid Al Wahaibi (Oman) Bronze: Omer Ghonim (Egypt) Under-74 (Light Weight) Gold: Mohammad Emin (Turkey) Silver: Jabran Asad Khan (Pakistan) Bronze: Zubair Ahmed (Pakistan) Bronze: Mohammad Abdullah (Pakistan) Under-80 (Welter Weight) Gold: Seif Eissa (Egypt) Silver: Ramesh Hussaini (Afghanistan) Bronze: Qaisar Naveed Khan (Pakistan) Bronze: Rab Nawaz (Pakistan) +87 (Heavy Weight) Gold: Hamza Omer Saeed (Pakistan) Under-63 (Bantam Weight) Gold: Ghulam Mortaza Saleh Silver Juirdo Cani (Albania) Female Events: Under-57 Kg (Feather Weight) Gold: Glasnovic Nikita (Croatia) Silver: Noor Rehman (Pakistan Green) Bronze: Aleem Anusha (Pakistan Air Force) Bronze: Aqsa Shafqat (Pakistan WAPDA) Under-46 Kg (Fin Weight) Gold: Aidana Yedibayeva (Kazakhstan) Silver: Asifa Ali (Pakistan) Bronze: Esha Safdar (Pakistan) Bronze: Samrah Bibi (Pakistan) Under-62 (Light Weight) Gold: Zahadyra Khairullina (Kazakhstan) Silver: Diana Absenove (Kazakhstan) Bronze: Iqra Javed (Pakistan) Bronze: Zoya Sabir (Pakistan) Under-49 (Fly Weight) Gold: Nuray Bauyrzhanova (Kazakhstan) Silver: Iram Ali (Pakistan) Bronze: Kainat Kainat (Pakistan) Bronze: Ravina Rasheed (Pakistan) Under-73 (Middle Weight) Gold: Cansel Deniz (Kazakhstan) Silver: Ghulam Fatima (Pakistan) Bronze: Asia Iqbal (Pakistan) Bronze: Ayesha Sajid (Pakistan) 73+ (Heavy Weight) Gold: Aigul Yelubay (Kazakhstan) Silver: Romana Majeed (Pakistan) Bronze: Tayyaba Khurram (Pakistan) Bronze: Amina Shahbaz (Pakistan) Under-53 (Bantam Weight) Gold: Zahora Mirzaee (World Team Refugee) Silver: Naqasha Hamdani (Pakistan) Bronze: Sophia Nayyab Baig (Pakistan) Bronze: Sarah Rehman (Pakistan) Under-67 (Welter Weight) Gold: Nuray Khussainova (Kazakhstan) Silver: Emily Ibermann (Germany) Bronze: Farheem Naz (Pakistan)Bronze: Areeba Javed (Pakistan)/932