KBBA President Lauds Memorial Basketball Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) President Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Muhammad Yaqoob has expressed his gratitude and excitement over the successful organization of the Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, held in Karachi after a gap of twenty years.

He emphasized that this tournament will significantly contribute to the development of basketball in the region, said a press release.

"By the grace of Almighty, the tournament was organized with excellent and high-quality arrangements. I am pleased to say that we all made efforts to contribute to the success of this memorial tournament," he said.

He extended his appreciation to the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), participating teams, technical officials, local associations, basketball enthusiasts, sponsors, and especially the media for their tremendous cooperation and excellent reporting, which kept the public informed about the results.

Yaqoob assured that the next phase, involving the scrutiny of Karachi clubs and impartial elections, will be completed soon with the support of the Pakistan Basketball Federation. "We will strive to organize the event even better next time," he said.

