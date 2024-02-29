Open Menu

KDA Geared Up For PSL Season 9 Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM

KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches

In preparation for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches in the city, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has been tasked with a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and beautifying its roads

On the direction of Director General, KDA, Naveed Anwar, the authority was focusing on ensuring lane markings, installing new signboards, and beautifying roads stretching from Metropole to Airport and Karsaz to National Stadium.

These directives come amidst the fervor of the PSL 9 matches currently underway.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, the KDA authorities have been instructed to maintain the cleanliness of the designated areas on a daily basis.

Naveed Anwar underscored the KDA's commitment to promoting sports in the city and encouraging youth participation. In addition to beautification efforts, the KDA is actively engaged in clearing encroachments from sports grounds and facilitating their restoration, reinforcing the city's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for sports development.

More Stories From Sports