KDA Geared Up For PSL Season 9 Matches
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM
In preparation for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches in the city, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has been tasked with a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and beautifying its roads
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In preparation for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches in the city, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has been tasked with a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and beautifying its roads.
On the direction of Director General, KDA, Naveed Anwar, the authority was focusing on ensuring lane markings, installing new signboards, and beautifying roads stretching from Metropole to Airport and Karsaz to National Stadium.
These directives come amidst the fervor of the PSL 9 matches currently underway.
Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, the KDA authorities have been instructed to maintain the cleanliness of the designated areas on a daily basis.
Naveed Anwar underscored the KDA's commitment to promoting sports in the city and encouraging youth participation. In addition to beautification efforts, the KDA is actively engaged in clearing encroachments from sports grounds and facilitating their restoration, reinforcing the city's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for sports development.
Recent Stories
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza
Election of PM on March 3
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza
PDWP approves two development schemes
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC
District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities
Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab
60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA
PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy
More Stories From Sports
-
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza28 minutes ago
-
Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players44 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win54 minutes ago
-
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)1 hour ago
-
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs5 hours ago
-
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 20225 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market1 hour ago
-
Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed1 hour ago
-
Islamabad United's Colin Munro emphasizes importance of recent victory1 hour ago
-
Islamabad United clinches commanding victory over Karachi Kings in PSL showdown1 hour ago
-
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings20 hours ago