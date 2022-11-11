UrduPoint.com

Kean Fires Juve Into Top Four At Outraged Verona, Lazio Go Second

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday's 1-0 victory at rock-bottom Verona, who were fuming after being denied what they saw as a clear penalty.

Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour in a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to extend his team's league winning run to five matches.

Massimiliano Allegri's job had been up for discussion after a series of embarrassing results at home and in Europe but they are in the Champions League positions.

"It certainly wasn't a great performance... the boys knew what the right attitude was for the match and that's good," said Allegri to Sky.

Juve haven't conceded a goal in their winning streak and are 10 points behind league leaders Napoli.

They also only trail champions AC Milan and Lazio, who beat Monza 1-0 in the day's late match and travel to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, by just two points.

Lazio are second on goal difference thanks to a first Serie A goal in the 69th minute from 17-year-old Luka Romero, who roofed the winner at the Stadio Olimpico on the rebound after Michele Di Gregorio fumbled Pedro's shot.

Allegri's injury-ravaged Juve were missing Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie and recent returnee Federico Chiesa and will be without Alex Sandro on Sunday after he was sent off in stoppage time for taking out Kevin Lasagna as the striker bore down on goal.

"Thankfully, Alex took one for the team, otherwise we might be talking about a different result," added Allegri.

Verona stay bottom of the division following their ninth straight defeat and already look destined for relegation to Serie B.

But coach Salvatore Bocchetti was dumbfounded that his team were denied both two potential second-half penalties, in particular the first for a Danilo handball.

The ball struck Danilo's outstretched hand but was not given as it was decided the Brazilian couldn't react to a deflection from Pawel Dawidowicz from close range.

"I don't like to talk about referees, but... we really are just dumbfounded," Verona coach Salvatore Bocchetti told DAZN.

"It's clear that they're really hurting our season. It's madness not to give a penalty when his arm is out like that." The decision so enraged Verona that the club's Twitter account simply posted an image of Danilo touching the ball with his hand, with no comment.

Verona were also denied a spot-kick with five minutes remaining following a VAR check, after Di Bello had originally blown his whistle for a foul on Simone Verdi by Leonardo Bonucci.

They are five points behind Spezia, who sit just outside the relegation zone and travel to Verona on Sunday.

