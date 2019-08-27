UrduPoint.com
Kebaier Named New Tunisia Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:57 PM

Kebaier named new Tunisia coach

The Tunisian Football Federation announced Tuesday that Mondher Kebaier will take over as national coach following the departure of Frenchman Alain Giresse

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Tunisian Football Federation announced Tuesday that Mondher Kebaier will take over as national coach following the departure of Frenchman Alain Giresse.

Kebaier, 49, who will be formally presented at the federation headquarters on Thursday, was previously coach at club level, notably with Tunisian outfits Club Africain and Esperance Sportif de Tunis.

Former French international Giresse spent less than a year as coach, vacating the post on August 21. Reasons for Giresse's departure are as yet unclear.

After a difficult start, Giresse, 67, formerly with Gabon, Mali and Senegal, guided the side to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

