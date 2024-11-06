Kehrer Snatches Late Champions League Win For Monaco At Bologna
Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Bologna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Thilo Kehrer fired Monaco to a 1-0 victory at Bologna on Tuesday with a late winner which continued the Ligue 1 club's unbeaten start in the Champions League.
Germany defender Kehrer prodded home the only goal of the game with four minutes remaining in northern Italy to put Monaco on 10 points from their first four matches of this season's revamped version of Europe's elite club competition.
Adi Hutter's side have fallen six points behind Paris Saint-Germain in France following two straight league defeats.
But Monaco are firmly in contention for automatic qualification for the Champions League's last 16 following Kehrer's third goal of the season, which moved his team up to third and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.
"The reaction of the team was fantastic. I am very proud of the team and what the players showed, especially since we are one of the youngest teams in the competition," said Hutter.
"Obviously you're a bit lucky when you score at the end, but we deserved the win if you look at the whole match.
"
Bologna's first ever campaign in the modern Champions League looks set to be a short one after a third straight defeat in the competition for Vincenzo Italiano's side.
The Italians have just a single point and have failed to score once, making their chances of even reaching the play-offs slim.
Monaco came closest to scoring in the first half with Breel Embolo denied by a brilliant Lukasz Skorupski save in the 15th minute, the Swiss attacker's effort tipped onto the post after he was sent through on goal.
Wilfried Singo thought he had put Monaco in the lead in four minutes later but after a lengthy VAR check his goal was rightly ruled out for his clear foul on Skorupski.
Bologna pushed in the second half but Kehrer knocked the stuffing out of the passionate home crowd when he met Embolo's flick-on at a corner and snatched a big win.
