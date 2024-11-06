Open Menu

Kehrer Snatches Late Champions League Win For Monaco At Bologna

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Kehrer snatches late Champions League win for Monaco at Bologna

Bologna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Thilo Kehrer fired Monaco to a 1-0 victory at Bologna on Tuesday with a late winner which continued the Ligue 1 club's unbeaten start in the Champions League.

Germany defender Kehrer prodded home the only goal of the game with four minutes remaining in northern Italy to put Monaco on 10 points from their first four matches of this season's revamped version of Europe's elite club competition.

Adi Hutter's side have fallen six points behind Paris Saint-Germain in France following two straight league defeats.

But Monaco are firmly in contention for automatic qualification for the Champions League's last 16 following Kehrer's third goal of the season, which moved his team up to third and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

"The reaction of the team was fantastic. I am very proud of the team and what the players showed, especially since we are one of the youngest teams in the competition," said Hutter.

"Obviously you're a bit lucky when you score at the end, but we deserved the win if you look at the whole match.

"

Bologna's first ever campaign in the modern Champions League looks set to be a short one after a third straight defeat in the competition for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

The Italians have just a single point and have failed to score once, making their chances of even reaching the play-offs slim.

Monaco came closest to scoring in the first half with Breel Embolo denied by a brilliant Lukasz Skorupski save in the 15th minute, the Swiss attacker's effort tipped onto the post after he was sent through on goal.

Wilfried Singo thought he had put Monaco in the lead in four minutes later but after a lengthy VAR check his goal was rightly ruled out for his clear foul on Skorupski.

Bologna pushed in the second half but Kehrer knocked the stuffing out of the passionate home crowd when he met Embolo's flick-on at a corner and snatched a big win.

Related Topics

Europe France Germany Liverpool Bologna Monaco Lead Italy Post From Slim PSG

Recent Stories

realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

8 minutes ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

11 minutes ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

17 minutes ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

2 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

14 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports