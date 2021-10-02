UrduPoint.com

Kellaway Scores Hat-trick As Australia Down Pumas

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Andrew Kellaway scored a hat-trick as the Wallabies made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 32-17 victory over Argentina on Saturday in the Rugby Championship

Andrew Kellaway scored a hat-trick as the Wallabies made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 32-17 victory over Argentina on Saturday in the Rugby Championship.

The Australian winger has now crossed for seven tries since his international debut against New Zealand earlier this year.

Australia led 32-3 midway through the second half on the Gold Coast and despite a late surge by the Pumas, they were always in control.

