UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenin Crashes Barty Party As Djokovic, Federer Blockbuster Looms

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th instalment of their great rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th instalment of their great rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final.

Barty had sent Australian expectations soaring of a first home-grown winner since 1978, but aggressive 14th seed Kenin saved two set points in each set to win 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 and battle into a final against Garbine Muguruza.

Spain's Muguruza, a two-time Major-winner but out of the seedings after a form slump, scrapped her way to a 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Moscow-born Kenin, 21, looked stunned at reaching her first Grand Slam final, at a tournament where she has often gone unnoticed while fellow Americans Serena Williams and 15-year-old Coco Gauff hogged the headlines.

"I'm just speechless, I honestly can't believe this. I've dreamed about this moment since I was five years old... I've worked so hard to get here," said Kenin, who was a baby when her family moved to America with just a few hundred Dollars to her name.

"She came up with some really great shots. I knew she wasn't going to give it up to me -- I really had to fight out here. There's a reason she's number one." Kenin's win came on a day when temperatures hit 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), prompting play to be suspended on outside courts -- following earlier problems with bushfire smoke, downpours, wind and even muddy rain at the season's opening Major.

In the second semi-final, former world number one Muguruza came from behind in both sets to upset Halep and confirm she's back at her best after being unable to string two wins together in the second half of last season.

"I wasn't thinking that I was down, I was thinking keep going and at some stage you're going to have an opportunity," said the Spaniard.

"Luckily I have 48 hours now to recover and get ready for the last match, we train all of our career to be able to play on this court and in (front of) this crowd."

Related Topics

World Sofia Roger Federer Australian Open Family All From Best Court Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

European stock markets slide at open

7 seconds ago

Russian Upper House Passes Bill on Creating Post o ..

4 minutes ago

Mitsubishi Motors denies emissions test fraud afte ..

4 minutes ago

BT reports 500m hit as UK limits Huawei 5G role

8 seconds ago

Gutka shop among 2 sealed, imposed fine Rs 13,000

4 minutes ago

Drive launched against unregistered vehicles in Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.