UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenin Crumbles To Sakkari Power In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:09 PM

Kenin crumbles to Sakkari power in Abu Dhabi

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the WTA event in Abu Dhabi, losing in three sets to number nine seed Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals on Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the WTA event in Abu Dhabi, losing in three sets to number nine seed Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals on Monday.

After top seed Kenin took the opening set 6-2, the Greek bounced back by galloping through the next two 6-2, 6-0 winning the last 10 games in a row to complete her fifth Top 5 win and book a semi-final meeting with the Belorussian Aryna Sabalenka.

"Beating these players this week it means a lot," said Sakkari after her win.

"I'm playing players that I've never played, like (Garbine Muguruza) yesterday, so I have a better idea if I play them again.

"So in general it gives me a lot of confidence starting the year like that and I'm super happy to travel to Australia with some good matches with me." The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on February 8.

Kenin survived a match point in the previous round before getting the better of Yulia Putintseva but the American found the new, improved Sakkari a different proposition.

Kenin swept through the opening set but the match changed completely when Sakkari held service for 3-2 in the second and then broke Kenin to go 4-2 ahead.

The Greek, ranked 22 in the world, pounded the lines to take the set and then bulldozed the third, inflicting a rare bagel on the world number four.

"I think that one of the things that really helped me is that I realised that my ball is pretty heavy," said Sakkari.

"I have a lot of power and I have been using it the right way.

"Up until last year I couldn't really control my power so I had to take a little bit of pace off because I was hitting too hard and I was missing many shots.

"So I think I've found a way and I've found my real pace on the court. When I have an opportunity I go for it and that builds confidence." In the other semi-final, 18 year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk will meet another unseeded player, the Russian Veronika Kudermetova who beat world number five Elina Svitolina 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(3).

World number 99 Kostyuk came back from a first-set horrow show to beat the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-1, 6-4, and reach the first WTA semifinal of her career.

Kudermetova of Russia shocked Svitolinain a two-and-a-half-hour thriller to claim the fifth Top 10 win of her career.

"I tried to play aggressive, because you know Elina, she has such good defense," said Kudermetova.

"If you want to win, you need to attack, you need to go to the net, finish the point, because she runs unbelievably. You need to do something aggressive to win the points."

Related Topics

Attack World Australia Russia Abu Dhabi Melbourne Sofia February Australian Open Event From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

1 minute ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader blames Sindh irrigation officials for e ..

1 minute ago

UN Rights Experts Call on Biden Administration to ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid S ..

18 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.