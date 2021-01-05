Kenin 'happy to be travelling' as WTA season starts in Abu Dhabi bio-bubble

Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin believes the tough bio-secure limits on players at the start of the 2021 season are "harsh" but says she is "happy to be travelling".

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin believes the tough bio-secure limits on players at the start of the 2021 season are "harsh" but says she is "happy to be travelling".

The world number four, who is top seed in the year-opening WTA event in Abu Dhabi which starts on Wednesday, will be kept in a bubble along with her fellow competitors before they all move on to Melbourne for the delayed Australian Open.

They will then be quarantined for two weeks when they will be allowed to leave their hotel rooms for five hours per day to train at Melbourne Park.

"It's not the most ideal situation," Kenin said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

"I wish we could go out and walk around the city but we can't. It is what it is. I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to be travelling, I'm trying to keep it as normal as possible.

"The rules are quite harsh, but it's for everyone." Kenin is grateful for the additional time she has been able to spend on court to prepare for 2021 and is happy there will at least be some fans -- 20 percent capacity -- allowed to attend the opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne.

Others, however, have been less happy with the restrictions placed on the players.

"I'm hoping that this bubble life will end very soon," said Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is seeded 15th in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm not sure when Covid is going to be over but we want our freedom.

"We are professionals and I think we can have the responsibility to be in the tournament but also be responsible at the same time.

"We don't need this kind of restriction, but what can you do? You have to accept them after all."